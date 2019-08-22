Letter: Internal strife

Internal strife
The saddest thing about the current president’s administration is missed opportunity. What are the odds of serving as president? If you were elected, wouldn’t you want to help all the citizens you govern to live better and safer lives, live as an example of inclusivity for young people, rather than treating different cultures as though we are not all designed by God? We seem to forget that God is the creator of “red and yellow, black and white.” For the sake of our souls, and for humanity, shouldn’t we spend more time looking at life with an eternal perspective? When we exclude or bully people, we hit them in the part that hurts the most — their self-esteem and value as a human being.
The current president appears to believe that Americans are happy with him as long as the money is good for some, regardless of how internal strife is literally killing our country. His dollar-sign value system pits one group of people against the other. I honestly wonder how much longer we can function in this divisive atmosphere. If we make it out of this mess, I will never take democracy for granted again.
I appreciate this free press opportunity to voice my opinion. Thank you.
— Carol Thompson, Tyler