Letter: Investigate for yourself

Investigate for yourself
The Longview Copy-Paste Journal has once again been burned by its friends at the AP. In an article Jan. 20, headlined “Voting bill collapses ..,” the author(s?) state that Mitch McConnell led the move to eliminate the 60-vote threshold for the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. The problem is they dropped it there.
Perhaps a local writer would have bothered to fact check that statement. Had they done so, they could have added context. The reality is that the first time the 60-vote threshold was eliminated was in 2013 when Harry Reid was majority leader and Barack Obama was president. The threshold was lowered, the nuclear option, to clear Obama appointees to the Court of Appeals: tinyurl.com/2ft764bv .
My message is this: Nothing in politics (or life) is as simple as it first seems. Take the time to read and investigate for yourself.
— Wiley Thomas, Longview