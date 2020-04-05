Letter: Irresponsible grand opening

Ollie's Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Irresponsible grand opening

The new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Longview held a grand opening during our shelter-at-home order, which was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While we’re told Ollie’s is considered an essential business (news story, Wednesday), it was very irresponsible for it to advertise and have this event when it could have simply just stayed open for business.

I see Ollie’s says on its website that “Ollie’s Cares,” but obviously Ollie’s does not care about its own employees’ health or about the health of our community. Because of this irresponsible decision, neither I nor my family will ever shop in Ollie’s. Because of this irresponsible decision, this new business will be remembered for not caring.

— Lisa Baker, Longview

