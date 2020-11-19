Letter: Irresponsible tool

Irresponsible tool
As a Trump supporter, before I take offense to a letter written by my friend Reg Killingley (No. 11), I want to consider the definition of “cult.”
Since the Jonestown massacre in the ’70s and the Davidian holocaust in the ’90s, the accusation of “cult” is wielded as a sleazy and irresponsible tool to discredit. It replaces sound reasoning to enable sloppy thinkers to feel good about their beliefs and groupthink.
Having worshiped and fellowshipped for years with Mr. Killingley in a church often accused by mainstream Christians of being a cult, I’d prefer to think that Reg’s use of the slur was not intended to besmirch me or others for simply trying our best to choose the best presidential candidate we think represents some of our values.
Many of President Trump’s supporters support his values without, to quote Mr. Killingley, “supinely parrot[ing] his lies.”
To say Mr. Trump will “sow as much discord as he can” (another Reg quote) makes a person no better for using the News-Journal’s platform to express views than illogically and sometimes illegitimately attempting to sway other classes of viewpoints. Like it or not, politics is discordant.
Wanna know what’s really sad? It’s that the art of respectful disagreement seems lost on most of us. God help us all — and our country.
— Greg Smith, Big Sandy