Letter: Isn't anyone ethical anymore?

Isn’t anyone ethical anymore?
I had my mailbox destroyed by the city of Longview while they were working on the roads on Mona Drive.
We called them to come out and check it out. They said they weren’t even working on that street, which they were, using a contractor the city hired and didn’t even know they had hired a contractor. They took down all the information and never did call us back. We called them and they said they would get back with us and never did again. So we were stuck having the mailbox rebuilt.
Doesn’t anyone ever do the ethical thing anymore and do their job right?
— David Alan Pemberton, Longview