Letter: Isn't it socialistic?

Isn’t it socialistic?
Two recent, front-page articles are paradoxical .
One pertained to the use of $1 million-plus of COVID-relief funds to be used to update/upgrade the East Texas Regional Airport. How will this stimulate our local economy? The other concerned a new building for LEDCO. Longview is replete with empty buildings. Might not one accommodate LEDCO’s needs and save that $2 million?
Taxpayers of Gregg County created LEDCO in 1991, funded with a 1.50% city tax that is assessed along with a state sales tax rate of 6.25% and a county tax rate of .5% for a total of 8.25% paid on every taxable purchase made in this city. LEDCO’s “independent” board of directors (10 in total) are appointed by the mayor and City Council, empowering them to make unfettered million-dollar decisions/promises as they see fit.
Several past recipients were given numerous perks only to fold and depart. What was our ROI on those?
Most city officials identify as conservative who decry any “socialist” agenda. Not one Republican voted for the COVID stimulus, but spending that money isn’t socialistic? Therein lies the paradox. If there is spare change, why not return it to taxpayers (government)? Better yet, let’s ask voters if LEDCO’s take should be lowered.
— Kathy Somer, Longview