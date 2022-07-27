Letter: Israeli/Palestinian questions

Israeli/Palestinian questions
Often when asked about the solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, politicians would say that what was needed was a two-state solution. However, is that even remotely possible?
Israel has successively seized more and more Palestinian territory in the occupied West Bank and evicted residents of largely Palestinian areas in East Jerusalem. Remember, East Jerusalem was supposed to be the capital of the never quite defined Palestinian state.
As one is aware, recently Israel assassinated a popular Palestinian American journalist during one of its raids in Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The U.S. seemed willing to help Israel in its attempt to obscure and cover up the murder. Even B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, said that the journalist was deliberately targeted.
More questions are asked. On Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m. at Books & Barrels in Longview, Longview Peace Group will explore the above question and others related to the conflict. Please feel free to join us for a lively discussion.
— Jerry King, Longview