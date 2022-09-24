Letter: Israel's latest attack

Israel’s latest attack
The latest attack Israel has launched on Palestinian human rights organizations in the West Bank is to not only label the six organizations as terrorist groups but to raid and ransack their offices, destroy property, break down the doors (even in a church), arrest the officers and say the organizations are permanently closed with no one permitted to enter. In fact, the entrances were welded shut.
The Israelis have sent an official to lobby the Biden administration to label the human rights organizations as terrorist groups as well. Were Biden to accept to this, it would make it impossible to fund the groups. And as of this date, Biden has been unwilling to oppose any Israeli desires.
The $4 or $5 billion to Israel will not be withheld no matter what amount of killing and destruction the Israeli government metes out to the indigenous Palestinian people. And the media covers up for this as well by labeling any Palestinian resistance, however mild, as the action of terrorists or militants .
— Jerry King, Longview