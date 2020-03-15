Letter: It's a Social Security scam

It’s a Social Security scam
In recent years, I have seen some strange caller ID’s. The following is probably the strangest yet: PRIVATE NAME 11-682-268-5583.
I did not answer it. I have never before seen any number preceding an area code. I got on Google and typed the above caller ID, including all the digits of the phone number.
If I am correct, it is a Social Security scam. I don’t answer a lot of calls because they show a city’s name and a state’s abbreviation, followed by a phone number I do not know. Dallas has an area code 682.
Please print this to warn other East Texas residents. If it is a scam, they would do well to not answer the phone.
— Larry McElroy, Gladewater