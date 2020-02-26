Letter: It's time to replace Cornyn

It will be a while yet before the U.S. has congressional term limits, but they’re coming.

Our incumbent senator, John Cornyn, already a professional politician, will have represented Texas in the Senate 18 years at this term’s end. That’s equal to or greater than what any reasonable constitutional amendment would allow.

As many Texans as possible should vote in the Republican primary March 3 and vote for Cornyn challenger Dwayne Stovall.

I’d vote for Stovall if the incumbent was at the end of his first term!

— Glen Terrell, Arlington

