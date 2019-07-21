Letter: It takes compassion and reason

It takes compassion, reason
Dear Ms. Raif, do you know why God created us man and woman? (Saturday Forum, July 6) It’s because if men ran the world, they would leave out emotionalism and nurturing compassion. But if women ran the world, they would leave out reason and order. We were created to complement one another, not divide us as men and women. Nor was it to divide an entire nation with “Christian” notions that one is the wrong and one is the right Christian view.
So get this: If the USA wasn’t so compassionate, immigrants wouldn’t be coming here in the first place. Then to have women bemoaning their plight now that they are here is to forget we caused it because we, unreasonably, will not change our immigration laws.
Reason tells us they willingly suffered much worse to get here and it took about the same time to get here as it will to process them. Reason tells us we cannot deal with immigration in this way. Reason tells us there are already laws being violated and rulings handed down that defy reason and law.
So let’s realize it is going to take compassion and reason working together to come up with the solution.
— Robert Bauman, Longview