Letter: It was obstruction of justice

It was obstruction of justice
Republicans claim the presumption of innocence stands alone. They say the U.S. attorney general or Robert Mueller cannot use “does not exonerate” in Mueller’s report on Mr. Trump’s obstruction of justice. Thus, no report on obstruction of justice should be made.
Merriam Webster Dictionary defines exonerate as “to clear from blame.” Black’s Legal Dictionary says exonerate means an “accused should never have been accused in the first place.”
Any investigator who finds that a person did not commit a crime clears the person. When a person is so cleared, he never should be accused in the first place. When discussing his report, Mueller rightly says if he could clear President Trump from obstruction of justice, would. But, evidence raises Mr. Trump’s obstruction of justice.
Mr. Trump’s obstruction of justice offenses are started and carried out by Mr. Trump and his so urging of others. Mueller cannot clear Mr. Trump from obstruction of justice. Thus, Mueller’s report rightly states there is no exoneration of Mr. Trump from obstruction of justice.
Trump should be electorally defeated for properly reported obstruction of justice. He can and should face criminal trial for it after his term of office.
– Frank Supercinski, Longview