Letter: It was their right

It was their right
Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, has picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. It is worth noting that in the debates, the senator took Biden to task over his opposition to busing as a means to achieve integration within our schools during the 1970s.
The senator has a favorable view of it being implemented for social change. She made it seem, however, that her viewpoint was also vastly bipartisan for that time period. And it was! But not for, but against it.
Mary Costello, a prolific writer at the time at the CQ Researcher, had an article published in December 1976 that documented the widespread dislike of busing in our country during the 1970s. This dislike crossed racial lines. Her article showed that the black population disapproved of busing by 47% to 40%.
Nowadays, it’s popular to condemn the actions or views from our past. Let’s remember, most of our senior citizens today were young parents during the 1970s, and most of them were against busing. As Americans, it was their right to do so.
— Gerald Green, Longview