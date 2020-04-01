Letter: It's a shame and a sin

It’s a shame and a sin
First of all, I used to work for the city of Longview and retired at the Sanitation Department. I know what the city should do for the city as a whole city, not just one side.
South Longview is rundown, unkempt. We need our south-side parks improved and bathrooms in all parks. We need streets repaired, stop signs installed on Rayburn Drive, streetlights updated on all streets in South Longview. We need litter picked up on all streets and weeds removed from streets.
Most of all we need a softball stadium at Broughton Recreation Center for events. We can’t enjoy our parks without bathrooms. We pay taxes and we are not getting our money’s worth. It’s a shame and a sin.
— Ennis McAlister, Longview