Letter: It's about bad character

It’s about bad character
In response to Reginald Killingley’s letter (June 28), not coincidentally you failed to note that I said the same thing about all policemen suffering because of one bad cop as I did about all blacks suffering because of one bad black criminal suspect.
Both classes of individuals — police officers and law-abiding black citizens — suffer loss of respect when we make race and policing the issues rather than the bad character of the two men involved.
Let’s learn the real lesson here: Judge others by their character, not by their color. I’ve always said that if they had put Derek Chauvin in prison right away, justice would have prevailed. Instead, justice delayed was justice denied.
— Robert Bauman, Longview