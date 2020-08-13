You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: It's all gone

It’s pretty much gone to hell. All of it. Democracy, leadership, integrity, respect and honesty. Gone, just like forgiveness.

I’ve thought for a while the tests for coronavirus were worthless because of the lack of timely results and the numerous adjustments to reported statistics. I wouldn’t bother to get a swab test and risk infection in my sinus. When I can get a blood test, I’ll chance it. Otherwise, why make the beast wealthy for no other reason?

My faith is almost gone. Let me ask, who’s lying? Today’s Republican fascists or their fathers, the members of the “Greatest Generation”? They’re fixing to hand off impending disaster to Biden just like they did to Obama.

Clutching my dog tags in Longview, Texas.

— Art Strange, Longview

