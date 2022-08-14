Letter: It's called democracy

It’s called democracy
In Jerry Matlock’s recent letter (Tuesday), he makes the assumption that all Republicans are in lockstep — both in word and deed. That seems to be a better description of the liberal spend-and-tax Democratic party.
I thought for a brief moment in time that Sen. Joe Manchin would save us from their madness. But with the new tax-spend package he helped get passed, I now know I was wrong about him. With it, all our taxes will be going up and the new federal spending it includes will be like pouring gasoline on the inflation fire we currently face.
Matlock was right that if you tell a lie long enough, you will soon begin to believe it yourself. The perfect example of that is — yep, you guessed it — the Trump Russian collusion hoax. The big lie contained in the infamous Steele Dossier and paid for by the Democratic party. Those lies helped the FBI get Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrants to spy on Trump. Several news organizations now admit that it was Russian disinformation all along.
Matlock is also wrong by saying the Kansas vote created fear amongst Republicans. This is what the Supreme Court intended. It’s called democracy, Mr. Matlock.
— Gerald Green, Longview