Letter: It's not that hard, folks

It’s not that hard, folks
“Stranger danger” has taken on a new meaning. Apparently about 80% of Longviewites cannot conceptualize six feet. Intestinal distress must still be rampant as TP still hard to find. Plumbers are getting rich clearing sewer lines. Liquor stores, vape shops and tobacco shops all are apparently “essential.”
In today’s paper, I see Hurwitz allows customers in for “emergencies.” Never had a clothing emergency myself but maybe I’m just lucky. No air traffic to speak of so skies are pretty again.
Wear an N95 mask in public and you will get the stink eye from people. I’ve learned to zigzag well when shopping. Six-foot spacing people, six-foot spacing. About an arms length, a little more than doubled. It’s not that hard folks.
— Amos Snow III, Longview