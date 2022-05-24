Letter: It's the economy

It’s the economy
How can anyone still support this president? Besides leaving Americans behind in Afghanistan, the highest gas prices ever, 40-year-high inflation and the border in crisis, American babies are now going hungry.
So, Willie Nelson’s lyric should be, “Mamas, don’t let your babies grow up to be liberals.”
I know some liberal diehards still support Biden. It’s not the 81 million Americans one local keeps referring to in his letters. Not by a long shot, fella. Now, 75% of Americans think the economy is heading the wrong way.
There once was an effective Democratic campaign slogan that said, “It’s the economy. Stupid.” Maybe had they spent more time dealing with these economic issues instead of falling for and investigating one hoax after another, things might be better. That is doubtful though, because its Biden administration policy that is the real problem.
Five months remain before the midterms prove this point to those diehards. Fixing these messes will not be easy. And since Biden will still be in office two more years, the fix will be slow in coming. Some may call for Biden to step down, but we will not be better off if Kamala Harris takes over.
— Gerald Green, Longview