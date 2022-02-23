Letter: Joe who?

Joe who?
I have never seen anything like it in all my years. When is the last time you saw a Biden bumper sticker? A yard sign? A flag?
This guy allegedly got over 80 million votes, yet you can’t find anyone that will admit having voted for him. Call it a case of buyer’s remorse, but I have never seen people distance themselves from a president so quickly. I completely understand why you would not want your name to be associated with this guy. I think we can all agree that this administration is just not very good.
Did we really expect something different from an old, aging guy with failing cognitive function? You wouldn’t have Joe drive you across town, yet we put him behind the steering wheel of the greatest country in the free world. So, are we really surprised when he puts it in the ditch?
Joe may not be much of a president, but he may be the greatest magician of all time. Who else could make 80 million people disappear?
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview