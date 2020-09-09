You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Journey to normality

I attended a high school football game this weekend, and I highly recommend that all healthy, low-risk East Texans consider doing likewise. It really lifted my spirits!

I am convinced that the best way to deal with the COVID threat is to remain strong, physically, mentally, spiritually, socially and economically. Unfortunately, the guidance we have received from government tends to weaken all these desired characteristics.

If you are alive, you will need to make personal choices as to what is safe. When leaders try to use one set of guidelines for the entire population, they weaken both the strong and the weak.

It is time to responsibly begin the journey to a healthy, normal life again.

— Jim Hugman, Longview

