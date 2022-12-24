Letter: Joy to the world

Joy to the world
This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, will mark two solemn days, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
They are revered in the Christian world as the dates observed marking the Nativity of Jesus Christ, who is revered by millions of believers (including myself) as our lord and savior. Jesus is initially seen as a babe in swaddling clothes. Whether the manger was actually at a stable or beside a cave is a matter for historians to debate.
What is certain is that He was born in humble circumstances. At the age of 12, he accompanied Mary and Joseph to Jerusalem for the Passover festival. At the age of about 30 years, Jesus began preaching for a period of approximately three years. He was about 33 years old when crucified, died and rose again.
Some of my Catholic cousins go to midnight Mass and come home to open presents afterwards. When I was growing up in a Catholic-Protestant home, we also went to Christmas Day Mass. I remember the little red wagon I got one year and a bicycle I got at age 7. In all cases, I remember “the reason for the season.”
— James A. Marples, Longview