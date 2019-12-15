Letter: Judge the facts, not the spin

Judge the facts, not the spin
I have been reading about what a scam the impeachment hearings are. I was wondering how many people actually watched the hearings, or if they got their information from the talking heads on the right or left.
I am reminded of the times I have served on a jury. The judge always instructed us that the evidence came from the witness chair, not the lawyers.
Twelve witnesses testified, under oath, that there was a quid pro quo concerning aid to Ukraine and an investigation into Joe Biden. One witness donated a million dollars to Trump so I do not think you can call him a never Trumper.
The Republicans did not have one witness to rebut these accusations. They simply attacked the process and the witnesses. This is not evidence. This is lawyers trying to muddy the waters.
Judge for yourself by observing the proceedings, not the talking heads, or keep drinking the Kool-Aid.
— Donald Wilburn, Gilmer