Letter: Judgment awaits everyone

Judgment awaits everyone
The writer responding to my letter of Oct. 5 believes my view of judgment is contrary to the Christian faith. He believes we should “carry on the best we can.” God provides a better way to face our daily dilemmas. Read Romans 12:1-2 and 1 Peter 1:13-16.
Because of His mercy, I believe God wants reconciliation with the world He created, including imperfect humans. Jesus came as a light into a world of darkness for that very purpose. (Romans 5:8-11) If I believe in Jesus Christ, I am supposed to be a light in a world of darkness, and that includes calling out sins like abortion and pointing people to Jesus, not just getting along as best as we can. (2 Corinthians 5:20-21)
Judgment awaits those who reject reconciliation and do not believe in Jesus Christ (John 12:44-50 and John 3:16-21). Even those of us who do trust in the redemptive work of Jesus Christ, our deeds, both good and bad, will be judged (2 Corinthians 5:10).
We proclaim that we must address climate change to protect the earth, God’s creation, yet at the same time we purposely destroy God’s ultimate creation, an unborn child. Can judgment not be far behind?
— Jim Hughey, Longview