Letter: Judgment is coming

Judgment is coming
In his objection to another writer’s comments regarding abortion, the writer of Reserve judgment (Sept. 28) responds by listing the ills (real and imagined) of modern society as an excuse for taking the life of the unborn. He uses a biblical illustration from the life of King David to show a “moral dilemma.”
That same David says in Psalm 139, verse 13, “For You (God) formed my inward parts, You wove me in my mother’s womb.” Thanks to modern science we can see God’s handiwork as the unborn develops beginning with a heartbeat as early as six weeks.
No matter how we try to justify it by calling it health care, a personal choice or even making it “legal,” that doesn’t change the fact that abortion is taking the life of a person, a human being, created by God. There are not enough excuses, no matter how valid or heart wrenching; no amount of justification that will restrain the judgment that is coming.
— Jim Hughey, Longview