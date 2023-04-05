 Skip to main content
Letter: Jumping through hoops

I had an appointment to switch my North Dakota driver’s license to a Texas driver’s license. My appointment was for 4:40 p.m. on March 28 at the DPS office in Longview.

The letter given to me said not to be late. I was 20 minutes early. They questioned me about my paperwork outside, in high winds. They turned me away because I didn’t email my insurance two minutes before my appointment was up.

I asked for a supervisor several times. Instead, they called a state trooper outside to intimidate me. They wasted all of our time by not properly informing me of the correct documents needed for the driver’s license, misled me to think I needed to retest for a Texas driver’s license, belittled me by stating my documents were not satisfactory when they were and weaponized civil servants to make me leave instead of honoring a scheduled appointment.

Not only is it ridiculous to demand citizens have a certified birth certificate to obtain ID or license in Texas, it’s discrimination. The state is making people jump through hoops to be a legal citizen, even if they were born in America and have a valid license in another state.

— Kandra Logan, Kilgore

