Letter: Just a little common sense

Just a little common sense
Mental illness and hatred pulled the triggers? That’s not very comforting for all the families that have been forever changed by mass shootings.
I am a veteran of the Vietnam War. In war, we used weapons like those used in El Paso, Dayton and Midland-Odessa. They are made for one reason. And we never had magazines in war that held 50 or 100 rounds in a handheld weapon. As a sportsman, why would you need magazines with that capacity?
If you are so fascinated with the M15- or M16-style weapon, that is your choice. But let’s make them like sportsman’s long rifles with regulations on the amount of ammunition you put in them. Is that common sense or not?
More common sense matters could work if you take the big dollar political equations out of the mix.
I’m a sportsman and gun owner, but I can’t understand what’s wrong with background checks. To hunt anywhere in America, you have to have a hunting license. People in this country must have a license and insurance to drive a car. Again, common sense: If you want a weapon, you have a background check, you buy a license and insurance. Why is that so difficult?
I know this will upset some of my friends. But if it would save your son, daughter, grand kids, parents, sisters, brothers or a friend, would you not want this common sense?
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater