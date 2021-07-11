Letter: 'Just a sucker'

‘Just a sucker’
Maybe I’m too old at 60, but now it seems that since I’m a Republican and appear white, I am to be ostracized, reviled, feared, ghosted, censored and generally I am the cause of all of the problems in the U.S.
I served my nation in the Navy from 1981 to 1989 as a combat veteran, and I guess I was a sucker for doing that.
I learned the history of the U.S. — all of it, be it good or bad. Being that my lineage includes Native American, I suppose I should be suffering from internal conflict. Since that same lineage includes Caucasian, it would seem I must atone for slavery — even though my ancestors were for the most part dirt poor from states that did not have slaves.
I’ve worked a man’s job beginning at 11 — 49 years of work that allowed me to gain what I required and desired.
Again, I’m just a sucker who bought into the American dream: using the equal opportunity for all a person can fulfill their dreams. Hard work required, but it can be done.
Moot point now, since it seems that it wasn’t my talent, hard work, drive and sacrifice, but it was just all white privilege.
— Amos Snow III, Longview