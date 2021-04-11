Letter: Just asking

Just asking
Just asking — don’t mean no harm to any persuasion, R or D. But after all the things put into place after the Hillary/Donald campaign, all the safeguards our Teapublican and Democrats put in place, all the extra cyber security and enhanced security at polling sites. Just who stole what?
The Biden/Trump campaign was conducted, held or whatever you want to call it under the rules set in place by the same Teapublicans that are screaming from Capitol Hill of the unfairness of an election won or lost using the rules they put in place. Everywhere I go, I see Trump flags and yard signs. Why? He lost and under the laws, rules and Constitution, he won’t be back for the next four years.
2021 East Texas. Fly a loser Trump flag, you’re OK. Fly a Biden one, and Trumpublicans see it as their right to confront or destroy. God forbid a Black Lives Matter shows up in your yard.
Just asking. Don’t mean no harm to anyone.
— Ernest Henson, Lakeport