Letter: Just close the border

Just close the border
Instead of “close the camps,” how about “close the borders?”
We can’t continue with the flood of illegals, and that’s what they are, without them going through some kind of camp or holding facility. What would you libs suggest? Just let them all in with their promise to come back and get vetted? Or maybe put them up at the nearest Holiday Inn until they get sorted out? Get real!
By the way, since most of you protesters haven’t personally been down there, you should go. Volunteer your time and resources. The camps are still better than where some of the illegals came from.
Build the wall!
— Frank Cumnock, Hallsville