Letter: Just give it straight to people

Just give it straight to people

Wow, we have yet another deficit-building, massive stimulus in the works. The proposal is $3 trillion, or over $8,000 for every American (news stories, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday).

So, I have a proposal. Instead of handing $3 trillion to a bunch of politicians, hand it to everyday Americans. What could be more stimulating to the economy than handing every American citizen $8,000? Think of the cars, homes, meals and more that would buy. Think of the number of unemployed who could be helped or the college loan payments it would cover.

I am not a fan of huge expenditures but if you are going to spend it anyway the best idea I can think of is to keep it out of the hands of politicians and put it in the hands of the people whose children and grandchildren may someday be paying it back.

— Al McBride, Longview

