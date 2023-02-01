Letter: Just greed?

Just greed?
This past weekend, Longview and Kilgore Cable TV came to Texas Oncology on Fourth Street in Longview and completely removed every TV screen from the treatment rooms.
These rooms are where dozens of patients come to have chemo or radiation treatment for various types of cancer. No explanation was given, except that one nurse was told that it was too much trouble for Longview Cable to maintain the proper operation of the TV screens and the cable system.
I think there were at least more than 50 screens. Too much trouble? Give me a freaking break!
A multi-million dollar company can’t afford it. It sounds like an example of greed for more revenue and a lack of compassion for the cancer patients at Texas Oncology.
My question for Longview Cable is this. Do you have any compassion for your fellow man? Or is your primary concern the $ from Texas Oncology to provide cable service? God knows you could afford to provide cable at Texas Oncology for free. Yes, for free.
People of East Texas: Call Longview and Kilgore Cable TV and tell them what you think — 800-903-0508.
— Marcus Crow, Longview