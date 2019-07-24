Letter: Just so they can be in charge

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Just so they can be in charge

Our economy is booming. Everyone who can work and wants a job has a job because our unemployment rate is the lowest in decades for all groups of workers. The stock markets are at all-time highs.

Are the Democrats happy about our prosperity? No! They are predicting that recession is just around the corner. They are trying to talk us into economic problems because that would get them more votes in 2020. And more votes is all they are concerned about. They are for open borders because they assume that most illegal immigrants would vote Democrat.

This Democratic Party is not your father’s Democratic Party. Socialists have hijacked the party. The Democratic contenders for president are in a frenzy trying to promise more free stuff than their opponents can promise. They don’t care that providing free everything for everybody will bankrupt the country. These mostly young politicians don’t seem to know that previous socialist/communist governments across the world have failed miserably time and time again.

These Democrats are willing to destroy the greatest political and economic system ever developed just so that they can be in charge and dictate how Americans can live.

— Don Peck, Longview

