Letter: Just take the vaccine

Just take the vaccine
Dear anti-vaxxers, distrusters-of-the-COVID-vaccine, non-believers in science, anti-maskers, Greg Abbott, other elected officials, et al: It’s quite the irony and frankly disgusting to now hear you die-hard conservatives/do-nothing congressional Republicans begging your constituents to take the vaccine. Even Amos Snow has apparently found his voice. Where the hell have all of you been!
If you still believe that freedom from masking is your God-given right, then stay home. Why should those of us who have taken this pandemic seriously be the ones forfeiting our freedoms? And, by the way, if and/or when you get sick, I would urge you to use home remedies. If you are that callous, uncaring and just plain stupid, then do not burden the ERs and staffs of any hospital.
Likewise, if you’re uncomfortable taking the vaccine, then perhaps you’ll be comfortable gasping for breath, coughing up blood, permanent lung damage, medical bill debt, burying someone you love, harming a stranger or dying prematurely.
Just take the vaccine. You don’t need a member of the Republican Party or any party to tell you it’s OK. Do it for the good of your fellow man.
— Kathy Somer, Longview