Letter: Just the facts, please

Just the facts, please
I just read the Associated Press’ version of last night’s GOP convention in the News-Journal in the Aug. 26 issue.
To say that I’m disappointed in the News-Journal is an understatement. Is the AP the only news source in the country? I’m getting more frustrated by the articles that are supposed to be written by “professional” journalists and yet they are really editorials. As a newspaper, can you not edit out the personal opinions of the authors and just report on what happened? Isn’t that what real journalism is? Giving facts and allowing the reader to determine what is true for them? It’s not a journalist’s job to impose their personal truth preferences to the masses.
Also in the Aug. 26 issue in the article about the Kenosha police and protesters clash, the AP conveniently left out a vital piece of info. The family asked for no violence — that it was not what Jacob would want.
Why was that left out? Does the AP condone violence on people’s personal property and lives? Sure looks like it.
Please don’t be complicit in promoting bad journalistic practices that undermine a free thinking society. That’s socialism folks!
— Jay Shepherd, Longview