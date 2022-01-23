Letter: Just the facts

Just the facts
A recent article titled "Voting laws draw heat" (front page, Jan. 15) captured my attention.
It contained a number of politically charged words and phrases which, in my opinion, tainted an otherwise informative story. The basic facts could be found mingled in the unnecessary emotional verbiage.
The writer's attempt to influence the reader's understanding of the new voting laws perfectly illustrates the problem many citizens have with journalism today.
News stories, especially from the Associated Press and Texas Tribune, are too frequently crafted to persuade and lead the reader to a given point of view.
As Sgt. Joe Friday of "Dragnet" fame used to say, "Just the facts, ma'm." We miss the just the facts, ma'm reporting that was once the norm.
Journalists, please just give us the facts and let us think for ourselves.
— Alan Peters, Longview