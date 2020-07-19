Letter: Just whining again

Just whining again
John Foster, first you launch into a personal attack of Jim Ross Lightfoot (Forum page column, July 11). What does that have to do with “social, economic justice?”
Then, despite your denials, you launch into a “Trump diatribe” again — Trump whips up support for coal ... undoes a lot of Obama’s legacy .. totally lacks of leadership .. pathetic pandemic response .. clueless about BLM. Got anything else before you address the title of your column?
Oh yeah — George Floyd — and another reversal. “Don’t get me wrong, I admire and respect law enforcement… But …” John, this criminal act by Derek Chauvin has nothing to do social and economic justice! Instead, it was an excuse for Marxists, antifascists and race baiters to stir up division between the races again!
Ah, paragraph 12 — economic justice at last — the $15 minimum wage injustice of Texas. Well, first, no one escapes poverty in any state that has a $15 minimum wage. Their costs of living are much higher than Texas. Oh, and they have to raise the minimum because unemployment is so low under President Trump!
To conclude, your column does not deserve above-the-fold placement on the Forum page. It seems to me you are just whining again.
— Robert Bauman, Longview