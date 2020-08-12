You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Just wondering

Just wondering

Just wondering ... how proud you people must be of the representation your Democrat/liberal party has displayed by riots, lootings, burnings, removing historical statues and landmarks, destroying and burning Bibles, our American flag, making parts of great cities unbelievable — your people going on for days on end with endless chaos.

No one working, being responsible, law-abiding citizens. Just products of people who are hell bent on destroying the USA, all because of hate. God help us!

— Mrs. Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage

Today's Bible verse

“By faith Noah, being warned by God about things not yet seen, in reverence prepared an ark for the salvation of his household, by which he condemned the world, and became an heir of the righteousness which is according to faith.”

Hebrews 11:7

