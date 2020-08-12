Letter: Just wondering

Just wondering
Just wondering ... how proud you people must be of the representation your Democrat/liberal party has displayed by riots, lootings, burnings, removing historical statues and landmarks, destroying and burning Bibles, our American flag, making parts of great cities unbelievable — your people going on for days on end with endless chaos.
No one working, being responsible, law-abiding citizens. Just products of people who are hell bent on destroying the USA, all because of hate. God help us!
— Mrs. Johnnie H. Melton, Carthage