Letter: Justice and peace

Justice and peace
Last week, Archbishop Desmond Tutu died, and it was his work in defeating apartheid in South Africa that he was most remembered for.
However, he also spoke out about the apartheid in Israel and the occupied territories. He has even said that the apartheid and brutality in occupied Palestine surpassed that of the former apartheid South Africa.
Bishop Tutu has said Israel will never achieve security by oppressing another people. True security can only be achieved through justice. This was not reported in the media. Hopefully, this censorship of Bishop’s Tutu will not be forgotten or ignored.
Bishop Tutu also supported BDS boycott, divest and sanctions on Israel to put pressure on the Israel government to end their own apartheid and oppressive system. This peaceful method had helped end apartheid in South Africa. Somehow the media managed to omit this.
Anyway, we can hopefully have more justice and peace in the upcoming 2022. Happy New Year.
— Jerry King, Longview