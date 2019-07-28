Letter: Keep focus on homeless solutions

Focus on homeless solutions
In reference to your editorial of July 21, “Time to take another look at city’s homeless efforts”: This is to acknowledge a morning at Silver Grizzly with a homeless person.
Early morning found Bonnie Walters at the Grizzly waiting for her son Connor Walters, one of the owners of the coffee shop, to visit and converse with her son.
About 8:30 a.m., Connor walked in, and not seeing his mom, he walked to the back and sat down next to a man and began visiting. The man’s hair is long, he needs a shave, is very thin. His clothes are unkempt and his general appearance is that of a vagrant. The man is having coffee, and in a few minutes Bonnie realizes Connor will visit for awhile and quietly leaves.
I learn later this man often talks to himself, which suggests a form of mental illness. He visits the Grizzly frequently in the early morning, where he is given coffee. He walks all over town and is seen at the east Walmart often.
I appreciate your editorial for it continues to enlighten the population of Longview concerning this issue. I’m thankful Mayor Mack and social agencies in our community are aware of this continued problem and work diligently to comprehend and support a solution to this need in our area. Thank you.
— Lynn Camp, Longview