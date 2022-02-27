Letter: Keep mail Jeeps gas-powered

Keep mail Jeeps gas-powered
I think the U.S. Postal Service made a wise decision to make the vast majority of its upcoming fleet of brand new Jeeps to be gasoline-powered instead of electric vehicles. Make no mistake, I am supportive of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles. However, the rugged specifications and demanding routes of the postal service make it unique.
Years ago, I lived in a small town in Kansas with a route so small that all the curbside mail for mailboxes could be delivered within a span of two or three hours. In such a route, the electric postal Jeep would have plenty of time to recharge. I think gasoline-powered vehicles might prove more dependable in routes such as North Dakota or Alaska where frigid temperatures can last for months.
As I type this letter, it is 7:23 p.m., and our local Pine Tree mail Jeep has just delivered our mail. With so many starts and stops, combined with replenishing new trays of mail, even Longview (which looks easy on the surface) might do better with gasoline-powered mail Jeeps.
I'm supportive of efficiency and reducing emissions. Yet, for the foreseeable future, mail Jeeps should remain gasoline powered. And they will.
— James A. Marples, Longview