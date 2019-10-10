Letter: Keep Reid Kerr coming

Keep Kerr coming

Please tell me that Reid Kerr (Sports) will have a regular column every week after the NFL season is over.

Then again, maybe you shouldn’t. I might end up in the ER with a busted gut.

— Kevin McQuaid, Longview

