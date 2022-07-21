Letter: Keep Soros out of Texas

Keep Soros out of Texas
If you love what George Soros-backed ultra-liberal prosecutors are doing for America’s big cities — where crimes are not punished and bail is not required for violent criminals and drug dealers to go free — you will love what he wants to do for Texas with his million dollar backing of Beto O’Rourke for governor.
Just think of the fun Soros can have bringing his ultra-liberal, globalist brand of leadership to the good working folks of Texas. Before long, we could have our own soft-on-crime, control freak government bringing violence and theft to our cities, masking our school kids, keeping our border wide open and telling us what to drive and how to live.
Their idea of law enforcement is to disarm law-abiding citizens, empty our prisons and hamstring our police.
George Soros dearly wants to “California my Texas.” Please join me in voting to keep Texas out of his criminal-coddling, big government loving, globalist hands.
— Al McBride, Longview