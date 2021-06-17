Letter: Keeping the hoax alive

Keeping the hoax alive
Justice is said to be blind. It’s not if you are a Republican in the District of Columbia.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson is the latest federal judge to go on a rampage over the Mueller report. She has ordered that former Attorney General’s Bill Barr’s memo not to charge President Trump with obstruction over the Mueller investigation be released.
Is she not aware that the Mueller report was finished without any interference from Trump? Yes, Trump did want the investigation ended. Anyone being charged with something untrue would too. The basis for investigating Trump turned out to be the infamous Steele dossier. Since the FBI knew it was a pack of lies and paid for by the Democratic Party, the authorization to investigate Trump should never have happened.
This episode in our nation’s history has made us the laughing stock of the world.
The Justice Department did decide to appeal the judge’s order, much to the displeasure of Democratic politicians. But since the Justice Department is up to its neck in this hoax, they must.
The fact that all the Mueller investigators erased information on their phones tells me the Mueller report bears more scrutiny than Jackson is giving it.
— Gerald Green, Longview