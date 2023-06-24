Letter: Kept in the dark

Kept in the dark
The latest from Israel and Palestine: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu put the most racist and bigoted people in charge of settlements and settlement expansions in the West Bank.
Keep in mind all these settlements are illegal under international law as they are lands occupied by an Israeli military action in 1967. Now over 500,000 Israelis live on the lands they seized with their military, which we support with the most advanced military weapons.
Now with Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in charge of settlement expansion, violence directed against the indigenous population is a given. Around 150 Palestinians including 30 children have been killed since the start of 2023, making it the bloodiest year to date.
Last week for the first time, Israeli Apache gunship helicopters attacked Palestinian refugee camps and killed 6 Palestinians including two 14-year-children.
Biden said he is troubled. What is the point of saying anything as there are no consequences for Israeli actions.
Israel, which received the Apaches from the U.S., will continue to receive billions from U.S. taxpayers. This is a terrible occupation which we support. Most Americans are kept in the dark as they are fed scripted and one-sided reports from media.
— Jerry King, Kilgore