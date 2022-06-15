Letter: Killing out of convenience

Killing out of convenience
A recently posted letter wants to lecture the GOP on what liberty for all should look like. The writer even attempts to link the GOP to clergy abuse and molestation of children?
You can argue and debate how federal, state and local governments should be spending our tax dollars, and that’s perfectly fine. However, please show me one GOP policy that is specifically designed for the killing of innocent human life?
I’ll give you a few minutes ... I’m still waiting. Let me help you out, there isn’t one. Of our two major political parties, there is only one that supports the killing of innocent human life. Yes, it’s the loving and caring Democratic Party that supports a mother’s right to kill their children in the womb, for any reason.
You state it’s your “God-given right” to govern your body, yet you admonish the GOP for bringing God into their agenda. Do you see the hypocrisy? I agree with your right to govern your body, as that is a very pro-life position. We believe that your “God-given right” to govern your body, should apply to all human beings, including those in the womb. Let’s stop killing human beings just because they aren’t convenient.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview