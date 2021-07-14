Letter: Kindergarten questions

Kindergarten questions
I’ve been a proud Lobo mom for years. However, I have had my feelings challenged by the change in the school system.
I was excited to be putting my 5-year-old in the same school as her sister for kindergarten, Johnston McQueen. However, I was informed that they decided to minimize kindergarten classes to one.
There is no information as to why this was done. I do not feel that it is right to force children who live down the road from a school to attend a school on the south side of Longview.
I have since found out there is a “lottery” to determine which children can attend the kindergarten class . After attempts to contact someone who can answer my questions, my calls remained unanswered. There is no information on the website informing parents that their children will not be attending their neighborhood school.
This concept of a lottery and the absence of information pertaining to where our 5-year-olds will be educated makes me question our board members’ rationale. My hope is to bring awareness to LISD regarding the hardships this has created . I do not stand alone in my hope that LISD will revert back to its past arrangement or at least a more sensible one.
— Erin Still, Longview