Letter: King's spirit alive in Longview

King’s spirit is alive here
I am proud to be a Longviewite. The spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is alive and well in our city.
I was honored to stand in the small but ardent group of citizens, clergy and officials on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn (news story, May 29) to lift our prayers for George Floyd, his family and unity in that and our community. It was good to see the city and county law enforcement leaders in that group.
Thank you all in attendance, and thanks to the caring clergy for putting this together. God bless everyone.
— Cesario Castillo, Longview