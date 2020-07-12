Letter: King's transgressions

King’s transgressions
The Declaration of Independence lists the following king of England transgressions that President Donald Trump does or desires to do.
For example, “let Facts be submitted to a candid worldly of repeated injuries and usurpations (the king) has obstructed the Administration of Justice...for refusing his Assent to Laws.” Trump instructs disobedience of subpoenas and fires officials looking into his wrongdoing.
The king was accused of “obstructing the Laws of Naturalization of Foreigners ... refusing to encourage their migrations hither.” Trump, the immigration hater, except for his own family.
The king “has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil Power.” The military disperses peaceful protesters.
The king “has made Judges dependent on his Will alone.” Trump blasts judges ruling against him.
The king was noted “For cutting of our trade with all parts of the World” (Trump’s tariff damage) and “altering Fundamentally the Forms of our Government.” For Trump, what Congress, Supreme Court, governors of the States?”
And the king “has excited domestic insurrections among us.” Trump’s daily event.
In 1776, “character marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be ruler of a free people.” So say we to Trump in November 2020.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview