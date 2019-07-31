Letter: Knowledge vs. speculation

Knowledge vs. speculation
I’m not on Facebook but my favorite part of the paper is the comments from online readers. I saw some people claiming stuff about the Lakeport police (Comments, Friday). I hope they knew the difference between “I know” and “I think.”
People on the major news networks have the same problem. I am far from perfect but I lack that particular fault. When I say somebody did something I try to be sure first. That’s the difference between knowledge and opinion or speculation.
— Robert Bristow, Beckville